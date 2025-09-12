Salmon Arm flying flags at half-mast to recognize Firefighters National Memorial Day

Photo: Luc Rempel Flags flying at half-mast at city hall on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Flags are flying at half mast around Salmon Arm on Friday as the city recognizes Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said flags will be flown at half mast at city hall and fire halls across the city until Monday, Sept. 15.

“This memorial day is observed each September to recognize the courage and dedication of firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty, and to show gratitude to those who continue to protect our communities with bravery and selflessness,” reads the post.

“We remember. We thank you. We will never forget.”