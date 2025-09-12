Chief election officer officially certifies yes result on community hall tax referendum

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District The Sorrento Memorial Hall is one of several local community halls that will receive financial contributions through a proposed new taxation

The official results are in.

Residents in the Sorrento, Blind Bay and Notch Hill areas have agreed to an additional tax to support local community halls.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the official referendum results in a statement posted to its website on Sept. 10.

The CSRD was seeking assent from Electoral Area G electors for a new tax of up to $61,000 in annual taxation or $0.0225 per $1,000 in net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater.

The chief election officer has certified the results of the vote, which saw 508 ballots cast.

The official results counted 368 votes for yes, while only 140 votes were cast in opposition to the new taxation.

CSRD staff estimated the new tax would cost the average resident between $15.43 and $16.54 per year.