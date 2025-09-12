District of Sicamous council turns down $1K request for Secwepemc landmark ceremony

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous council turns down a $1,000 financial request for a Secwepemc landmark grand opening.

Sicamous council decided against providing $1,000 for a ceremony to unveil a sculpture as part of the Secwepemc landmarks project citing council policy about monetary requests, but agreed to provide in-kind support.

At a Sept. 10 meeting, council received a request from the Shuswap Trail Alliance requesting $1,000 to fund a grand opening ceremony for a new sculpture in Sicamous.

The request came in the form of a letter from Shelley Witzky, Secwepemc Landmarks project manager.

In the letter, Witzky asked for $200 for an opening prayer honorarium, $200 for a signage presentation honorarium, $50 for sound system rental and $550 for refreshments.

Mayor Colleen Anderson told council this request was not included in the 2025 budget. She noted council had turned down requests from local non-profit organizations for lower amounts.

“I guess it's up to you guys right now that we have this conversation and decide if we need to find some money somewhere,” she said.

Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer, said she believed the administrative budget would be able to accommodate the $1,000 request because they held less council meetings this year than in the past years.

However, Coun. Siobhan Rich said she felt council needed to stick to existing policy.

“We have a policy and procedure for this,” she said. “And it's not that I don't like it… but we do need to follow our policies and procedures and I think just everybody needs to hear the rules.”

Sicamous council has a policy not to accept financial requests outside of the annual budgeting process, instead instructing organizations to apply for grant funding through the Shuswap Community Foundation.

The Shuswap Community Foundation administers the District of Sicamous’s Community Service Grant program through the Sicamous grants committee.

Campton Hancock, deputy corporate officer, said she has been in contact with Witzky and Shuswap Trail Alliance.

“This is something that I can convey to Shelly and her team,” she said. “And we can work together to see if there are ways that we can support a grand opening that don't necessarily address the budgetary request that's being made today.”

Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer, said the district could provide in-kind help by providing tables, chairs and other event necessities without any monetary cost.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev made a motion to provide the opening ceremony with any in-kind support possible.

“It's a good thing to support, but we're not budgeted for it,” he said. “But we can help with in-kind.”

The motion to provide in-kind support for the opening ceremony of the sculpture was passed with a unanimous vote.