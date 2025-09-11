Little Mountain playground to close as replacement project starts

Photo: Luc Rempel Playground replacement begins tomorrow at SASCU Field House at Little Mountain

Salmon Arm residents are being advised the playground at SASCU Sports Complex at Little Mountain will be closed for a playground replacement.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the City of Salmon Arm announced work on the replacement would begin on Friday, Sept. 12.

During a meeting in May, city council approved a $130,000 contract, hiring Green Roots Play Equipment to install the new equipment.

Residents are advised to watch for moving equipment and follow all posted signage during construction.

The city said it expects the work to be completed at some point in early October.