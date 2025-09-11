Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for public assistance locating a pickup truck stolen from an auto shop

Photo: Castanet File Photo Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help locating a pickup truck that was stolen from the gated compound at an auto shop

Police are asking the public for help locating a pickup truck stolen from a gated compound at a Salmon Arm auto repair shop.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Aug. 31 at about 10 a.m., officers received a report that a gated compound at an auto repair business on the Trans-Canada Highway had been broken into.

“Police attended and learned that a large gate had been damaged, and a red 2008 Toyota Tundra was stolen from the facility,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, spokesperson for Salmon Arm RCMP.

He said police received a report of a Toyota Truck driving erratically in the Skimikin Lake area on Sept. 2, however when police arrived they could not find a matching truck.

“Police have since received information leading them to believe the stolen Toyota Tundra has been spray painted and may now be grey in colour,” Hodges said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who has seen a spray-painted Toyota Tundra to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling (250)-832-6044 and reference file number 2025-5076.