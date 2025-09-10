Jake Vaadeland and The Sturgeon River Boys bring holiday tour to Salmon Arm

Photo: Aleah Anseth Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys will play the Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm Dec. 4

Celebrate the season with a special rockabilly twist when Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys stop in Salmon Arm as part of their Goodness, Gracious It’s Christmas tour.

Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys will play the Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Thursday, Dec. 4, presented by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society.

Vaadeland said he's excited to be back on the road for the holiday season.

“Christmas is a special time of year when friends and neighbours come together,” he said. “I’m excited to present our Goodness Gracious, It's Christmas! tour once again.”

Expect to hear bluegrass and '50s rockabilly as he plays a variety of classic Christmas tunes along with some of his latest singles.

Vaadeland, 21, won a Juno award and made history last year as the youngest artist to receive the Canadian Independent Music Association’s Road Gold certification for selling more than 25,000 tickets in Canada in a single year.

Tickets are $29.50 for youth, seniors and members of the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, and $34.50 for adults. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 250-833-4096 or online on the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website.