Village of Chase applying for $1.2 million grant to cover Art Holding Memorial Arena upgrades

Photo: Google Guide/ Mike F Chase council is applying for a $1.2 million grant to pay for costly upgrades at the Art Holding Memorial Arena

The Village of Chase is looking for $1.2 million in grant funding for major upgrades to the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Planned upgrades include a full roof replacement and the installation of a solar array.

At the Sept. 9 council meeting, Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, said the village staff and arena manager have found a number of things needing to be replaced or upgraded on the aging facility.

“We all know it's 25 years old, and we've kind of been keeping it together for the last 25 years,” she said. “We have an opportunity, through the Strategic Priorities Fund, to apply for a significant amount of funding for capital upgrades.”

The strategic priorities fund is a federal government grant program which aims to support infrastructure and capacity building projects at the municipal level.

Heinrich's proposal would see the village apply for a $1.2 million grant to put towards a number of upgrades and replacements.

The planned improvements include a new mechanical fluid cooler, an overhaul for three heat pump modules, installation of new control and instrumentation systems, replacement of hydronic headers in the ice making plant-mechanical room, replacement of the roof and the addition of a solar panel array.

She said replacing the roof and adding the solar panels would give "significant" savings on energy costs.

Heinrich said the $100,000 received from the Canucks sponsored Game Changer Reno contest earlier this year would not be used to help fund these upgrades.

“That money was technically earmarked for a ladies' change room,” she said.

“We want to save that other $100,000 plus whatever interest has been generated for the intended purpose of expenditure.”

Council members in attendance were supportive of the grant application, and a motion to authorize the grant funding application was approved in a unanimous vote.