Blind Bay woman scammed out of $5,000 by caller claiming her daughter had been arrested

Photo: File photo An RCMP patch.

Salmon Arm Mounties are advising residents to exercise extreme caution when answering unsolicited phone calls after a woman living in Blind Bay was scammed out of $5,000.

On Aug. 21, a woman called police to report she had been scammed out of $5,000, according a statement from Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The woman stated she received a phone call from an out-of-province area code and was told by a man on the phone her daughter was in a collision due to being intoxicated, was arrested and needed bail money,” he said.

“The woman immediately e-transferred $2,000 to an email address as directed by the scammer.”

Hodges said the woman subsequently deposited an additional $3,000 into a bank account with a number provided by the scammer.

The woman told police she decided to call her daughter to confirm after sending the money.

The woman quickly realized she had been scammed after speaking to her daughter who told her she had not been in a car accident or arrested.

“Police advise using extra caution when accepting unsolicited phone calls,” Hodges said.

“Police recommend using codewords or asking about memories only that person would know about, with family and friends to confirm their identity.”

To learn more about common scams and ways to protect yourself, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website and the BC RCMP scams and frauds webpage.