CMHA hopes people find support, hope through community gathering on World Suicide Prevention Day

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Front exterior of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

A Canadian Mental Health Association manager says she hopes to see community members come together in an effort to reduce stigma and offer hope and support on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke and the Safer From Suicide Action Team are inviting people to take part in a community gathering at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Shannon Hecker, manager of wellness programs and community engagement at CMHA, said she hopes people can show their support for the important global health issue, as suicidal behaviour profoundly impacts families and communities.

“It's an opportunity to raise awareness, to think about how we can foster change and just provide a supportive sense of community and understanding for those that are living with thoughts of suicide or with somebody in their family, who may be struggling,” Hecker said.

“The issue of suicide can can be overwhelming for those with lived and living experience, but I also think it's crucial to recognize World Suicide Prevention Day.

“It's a day dedicated to raising awareness and looking at what we can do and just showing up in connection and belonging.”

Hecker said guests will be invited to experience the Shine A Light exhibition before hearing from special guest speakers with lived and living experiences related to suicide.

“The theme for this year is creating hope through action,” she said.

Through her work with CMHA, Hecker said she has seen how important it is to be able to talk openly about suicide.

“What we often find is that most people who come that have lived and living experience of suicide have not had the opportunity to talk openly and directly about suicide,” she said.

“When we put on a World Suicide Prevention Day event, the idea is to take away stigma, to take away shame, to talk about it openly and directly, to share those stories that are sometimes difficult and painful and sometimes even hopeful.”

Everyone is invited to the community gathering for suicide prevention and hope at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery located at 70 Hudson Ave. SE.

Hecker said there will be gifts to take home, along with light refreshments provided by Cahoots Kitchen, and CMHA suicide prevention resources and support.