New shuttle service launches with Sicamous' R.W. Bruhn Bridge closing to pedestrians

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit says the R.W. Bruhn bridge will need to be closed to pedestrians as construction continues; however a shuttle service will be provided.

The closure was announced in a notice released on the provincial government’s R.W. Bruhn Bridge project webpage.

“The existing R.W. Bruhn Bridge sidewalk will be closed and pedestrians will need to use a shuttle to cross the bridge,” reads the notice.

“Shuttle services will be available 24/7 until pedestrian access is reinstated across the bridge.”

The shuttle will be operated by Aecon - Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership, the primary contractor on the bridge replacement project.

The shuttle will be available from four locations in Sicamous — both ends of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge, on Gill Avenue and on Old Spallumcheen Road.

Signs will be installed at each location with information on how to access the shuttle service. To request a shuttle pick-up people are asked to call 672-969-7351.

Cycling across the bridge will still be permitted during the closure, although the ministry said they are still encouraging cyclists to use the shuttle for additional safety.

The shuttle will be a white vehicle branded with Aecon or Emil Anderson logos and the driver will carry proof of identification.

Anyone wanting to learn more about this shuttle service is asked to email [email protected].

