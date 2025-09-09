Community Futures Shuswap announces retirement of long-time executive director Rob Marshall

Photo: Community Futures Shuswap Rob Marshall, long-time executive director of Community Futures Shuswap has announced his retirement

Community Futures Shuswap has announced the retirement of its long-time executive director, Rob Marshall.

Community Futures is a non-profit business loan and business development organization focused on supporting small business and economic development in rural areas of B.C.

The non-profit said, Marshall spent 11 years with the organization strengthening entrepreneurship, fostering community partnerships and providing leadership for the organization.

In a media release, CFS highlighted Marshall's steady leadership during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic and 2023 wildfire season.

"Rob's commitment to the Shuswap business community and his ability to bring people together have strengthened not only our organization but also the broader regional economy,” said Ron Langridge, chair of the Community Futures Shuswap board of directors.

“His leadership leaves a legacy that will continue to shape the future of entrepreneurs in the Shuswap."

Under his tenure, Marshall oversaw several of CFS’ flagship programs including Launch-a-preneur, Tsuts'weye women's entrepreneurship and innovation network, Indigenous tourism business development, and business resilience programs.

Beyond his work with local entrepreneurs, Marshall also served on the board of Community Futures BC, representing the Shuswap and contributing to provincial-level decision making.

CFS said a commemorative book for Marshall will be available in their office for colleagues, partners, and community members to share messages, memories or notes of appreciation.

The Community Futures Shuswap office is located at 160 Harbourfront Dr. NE in Salmon Arm.