Fibre Connect representatives in Sicamous offering free fibre optic cable installation

Photo: Pixabay.com Fibre Connect representatives are in Sicamous offering free fibre optic cable installation

Sicamous residents are being told to expect a knock on the door as Fibre Connect representatives are in town offering free fibre optic cable installation.

In a post on its website, the District of Sicamous advised residents the free installation offer is being extended to eligible homes and businesses who received a mailed installation notice.

“Fibre optic provides faster internet speeds and improved security compared to traditional cable or copper networks,” reads the post.

“If you see them around the neighbourhood, feel free to ask any questions about the installation.”

A representative from Fibre Connect has contacted Castanet to clarify internet speed improvements depend on "location, usage and other factors."

Once Fibre Connect installs the fibre optic connections, a telecommunications company will lease the network and offer fibre optic internet services in the area.

For more information you can visit the Fibre Connect website or send them an email at [email protected].