Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm drivers warned to expect delays as paving work begins on 15th Avenue SE

Paving brings minor delays

Drivers are being advised to expect delays on 15th Avenue SE, with crews starting paving work on Wednesday.

The city announced a partial road closure in a social media post on Monday. In the post said paving work will take place on 15th Avenue SE between 10th Street SE and 15th Street SE.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. starting on Wednesday and continuing on Thursday.

Residents are advised to expect minor delays and advised to use alternate routes whenever possible.

