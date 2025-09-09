Salmon Arm councillors 'happy' to award external contract for council pay review

Photo: Luc Rempel Frontside view of Salmon Arm city hall

Salmon Arm councillors said they were happy to award the contract for a review of council compensation to an outside consulting firm.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said deciding on their own compensation was "the hardest thing we do at this table," while Coun. Tim Lavery said he felt it was important to work with a consultant on council remuneration.

“Councils probably shouldn't do it themselves,” he said, adding he also felt remuneration should be reviewed every four years.

“You do it ideally in advance of the next election, so that the results of what may or may not be accepted that council will do out of this review will be clear and transparent heading into October '26.”

At the Sept. 8 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Gramiak presented a report recommending council award the contract for a remuneration review to Eckler Ltd., an actuarial consulting firm.

Staff received four bids on a request for quote on a council remuneration review, with one of the companies withdrawing their bid. Gramiak recommended council opt for a company who put in the second-highest bid.

“We feel that they have a more robust quote, and their expertise is highlighted in the council report," he said.

Eckler and Andrea Henderson both submitted bids of $14,285, while WCBC submitted the lowest bid at $13,900.

Gramiak said with Eckler’s extensive municipal and Indigenous sector experience, he believed council “will get a better value for our dollar” by awarding the contract to their firm.

Councillors in attendance were supportive of the recommendation.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she was "happy" the review would be done outside of council's purview, and added she appreciated the timing of the review coming towards the end of her term.

Council voted unanimously in support of awarding the contract to Eckler Ltd. for $14,285.