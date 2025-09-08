Canadian rock band Grapes of Wrath coming to Salmon Arm for acoustic set

Photo: The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society Kelowna's own Grapes of Wrath are coming to Salmon Arm for an acoustic set on Nov. 7

Kelowna’s own Grapes of Wrath are coming to Salmon Arm for a special acoustic set at the Song Sparrow Hall on Friday, Nov. 7.

More than three decades after the Canadian rock band started out jamming in a Kelowna basement, the Grapes of Wrath are reuniting for an acoustic duo-set at the Song Sparrow Hall, presented by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society.

Bandmates Tom Hooper and Kevin Kane are back together for an acoustic performance of some of their biggest hits including ‘What Was Going Through My Head,’ ‘I Am Here,’ and ‘You May Be Right.’

Tickets are $34.50 for youth, seniors and members of the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, and $39.50 for adults.

Tickets are available for purchase in person, by phone at 250-833-4096, or on the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website. A $5 ticket add-on is also available to reserve a centre stage seat.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.