Falkland water restrictions upgraded due to drought conditions in Salmon River watershed

Photo: Pixabay.com Falkland water system upgraded to stage 3 water restrictions

Falkland residents are being told to take additional steps to conserve water as more stringent restrictions come into effect for users of the local water system.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it hopes the new restrictions will help ease drought conditions in the Salmon River watershed.

In a statement released Monday morning, the CSRD announced users of the Falkland water system already under Stage 2 water restrictions will be immediately upgraded to Stage 3 water restrictions.

Under Stage 3 restrictions, sprinkling is allowed one day per week for a maximum of three hours between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Odd numbered residences are allowed to water on Saturdays, and even numbered residences can only water on Sundays.

In the statement, the regional district cited “increasing drought conditions” and “critically low” water levels in the Salmon River as reasons for the increased restrictions.

All water system users are being asked to maximize efforts to reduce household water use. The provincial Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is also advising all water licence holders, including those with groundwater licences, to step up their conservation efforts.

“The CSRD is hopeful that residents will adjust their irrigation habits and schedule to comply with the Stage 3 watering rules,” reads the statement.

“Reducing use will help with the overall drought conditions in the Salmon River Watershed.”

The CSRD said staff will be conducting patrols in Falkland to identify residences in violation of the water restriction bylaw.

Tips for conserving water can be found in the CSRD’s water conservation guide. More information about water restriction rules can be found on the CSRD website.