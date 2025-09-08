Early referendum results show support for new community hall tax in South Shuswap

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District The Sorrento Memorial Hall is one of several local community halls that will receive financial contributions through a proposed new taxation

Early referendum results show residents support new taxation to help fund local community halls in Sorrento, Blind Bay and Notch Hill.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced preliminary results from the Electoral Area G referendum to approve a new tax to provide financial contributions to local community halls.

General voting was held on Saturday, Sept. 6, with advance voting and mail in voting also available to eligible voters.

“All polls have now closed, and these preliminary results are based on the ballot accounts prepared at each of the voting places,” reads the statement.

The preliminary results show 368 votes in support of the new taxation, with only 140 votes in opposition.

The CSRD said the results are still subject to determination from the Chief Election Officer and the official result will be announced before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10.