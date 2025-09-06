Shuswap resident wants greater CVSE presence on Highway 1

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit CVSE officer performing a traffic stop on a truck

A Shuswap resident is calling on local councillors and MLAs to improve safety on the Trans-Canada Highway through Chase and the surrounding areas.

Brent Hollingsworth addressed a letter to Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase councils as well as CSRD director Marty Gibbons and MLAs Ward Stamer and Peter Milobar.

In his letter, Hollingsworth said Stamer successfully pushed for more enforcement measures for commercial vehicles on Highway 5 when he was mayor of Barriere.

“His efforts ensured that, to this day, there is at least one CVSE officer on that highway during bankers hours, which has slowed traffic down immensely,” Hollingsworth said.

“I’m surprised that none of the mayors or elected officials have pushed for the same here.”

Hollingsworth said he lives on Highway 1 near Chase, and on his regular travels into Kamloops and Revelstoke, he has seen a handful of fatal accidents on the highway, “most involving trucks.”

“Yet, we have a failed CVSE system in this province,” he said. “Scales that are barely open 10 hours a day, a system that pushes for scales to be open when staff are on, instead of staff in cars.”

In his letter, he calls for local politicians to lobby for increased CVSE enforcement on Highway 1.

“How else are we able to support the safe operation of one of the busiest highways in the region, without actual enforcement?,” he said.

The letter appears in the correspondence package of the agenda for the upcoming District of Sicamous council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 10.