Salmon Arm Art Gallery shines light on mental health struggles with new exhibition

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Front exterior of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is highlighting the healing journey of those struggling with mental health with its new Shine a Light exhibition opening Sept. 6.

The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Safer from Suicide Action Team, and will run until Nov. 29 at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The exhibition explores hope, help and healing in the journey of mental health. Twelve different community organizations and local businesses submitted artistic works exploring the topic of mental health.

The work features a custom-made lighted pathway guiding viewers around a sparsely lit gallery.

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is located at 70 Hudson Ave., NE. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For a full list of contributors for this exhibition and to learn about other local exhibitions, visit the Salmon Arm Art Gallery website.