Drunk driver caught after vehicle got stuck when she pulled over to pee on Highway 1 near Pritchard

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser

A drunk driver who needed to answer nature's call got caught by police after her vehicle became stuck on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway after she pulled over to urinate.

Chase RCMP said officers responded to a report of an impaired driver on Highway 1 west of Pritchard a little after 7 p.m. on Aug. 10.

“Multiple callers reported a grey Ford Escape parked on the roadside, with a woman attempting to wave down passing vehicles,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“One caller noted the woman appeared to be intoxicated.”

Van Wilgenburg said when officers arrived at the scene they saw a woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle which appeared to be stuck near the edge of the road.

“The driver advised she was returning home from a day at the lake when she pulled over to urinate and became stuck,” she said. “While speaking with the driver, police noted signs of impairment, including the odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.”

Police issued a breath demand which resulted in two fail readings.

The woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.