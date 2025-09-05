Parks Canada starts controlled burn, warns of smoke in Yoho National Park

Photo: Parks Canada Image of the prescribed burn in the Porcupine Valley area of Yoho National Park

Crews started work Thursday on a controlled burn in Yoho National Park.

Parks Canada firefighters sparked the burn in the Porcupine Valley area.

“Parks Canada intends to continue work on the prescribed fire over the next couple of days, as conditions allow,” reads the statement.

“Parks Canada does prescribed fires on Parks Canada administered lands to help maintain and restore ecological integrity and biodiversity, to promote ecosystem conservation and restoration, and to reduce the risk of wildfire to nearby communities."

People in the area are being advised flames, smoke and helicopters may be visible on Friday as crews work the burn.