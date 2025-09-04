CPKC blames mechanical issues for two blocked rail crossings in Chase on Wednesday

Photo: KTW file photo CPKC says a mechanical issue to blame for train blocking two rail crossings in Chase yesterday

After a train blocked two rail crossings in Chase for several hours on Wednesday, CPKC said its representatives have met with Mayor David Lepsoe to discuss the incident.

CPKC addressed the incident through a statement released on the Village of Chase website on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, Sept. 3, a CPKC train experienced a mechanical failure as it approached the Village of Chase, necessitating that it come to an immediate stop,” reads the statement.

“The Pine Street and Aylmer Road level crossings were blocked temporarily while crews completed mechanical repairs. The train proceeded once those repairs were completed.”

In the statement, the CPKC said it was in communication with the Village of Chase and Adams Lake Indian Band during the incident.

The Village of Chase did not release its own statement along with the posted statement from CPKC.