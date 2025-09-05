Salmon Arm applies for $10K in funding to strengthen relationships with Indigenous groups

Photo: Luc Rempel Frontside view of Salmon Arm city hall

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking a $10,000 grant to help strengthen its relationships with local Indigenous groups.

At the Aug. 25 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, presented a report on the plan to strengthen reconciliation efforts through this grant application.

Buxton said the city would submit its application in partnership with the Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Indian Band and Rise Up Indigenous Wellness.

“The intent of the grant would be to support at least three co-hosted gatherings of elected officials and senior staff from the organizations and the partners,” Buxton said.

The grant is being offered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities Community to Community program.

“We're building relationships, supporting reconciliation efforts, and strengthening and fostering future cooperative action to a maximum of $10,000, and the deadline is pending," Buxton said.

His recommendation also included a motion to have council approve a letter of support to be submitted with the grant application.

He said each of the partnering organizations would also author their own letters of support to be included with the application.

Council voted unanimously in favour of applying for the $10,000 Community to Community grant and issuing a letter of support.