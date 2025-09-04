Intoxicated man arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP after calling police six times with false reports

Photo: Castanet File Photo An RCMP shoulder patch.

Salmon Arm police say an intoxicated man was arrested for public mischief after making multiple false reports about his car and credit cards being stolen.

On Aug. 2 at about 11:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP said officers responded to a report from a 38-year-old man who claimed these items had been taken.

Const. Andrew Hodges, spokesperson for Salmon Arm RCMP, said this was the fifth time the man had called police that night, with all prior reports found to be false.

“The same 38-year-old male then reported he had $2,300 cash stolen from him at Boston Pizza,” Hodges said.

“Police located the man at a local restaurant, credit cards in hand and intoxicated by suspected drugs.”

The man was arrested for public mischief and public intoxication. Hodges said the man was held in cells “until he was sober enough to understand calling 911 and making false reports was a criminal offence.”