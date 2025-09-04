Ribbon cutting planned for re-opened section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Mara Lake section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

A community ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned to celebrate the re-opening of the Splatsin te Secwépemc-Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail along Mara Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

A section of the rail trail along Mara Lake was closed for two weeks as construction crews worked to improve drainage and install culverts. The section was able to be reopened on Aug. 30.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was announced in a statement on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website. The event is set to take place at kilometre 0.5, with the Sicamous Ferry Society providing shuttle service to the trail from downtown Sicamous.

A “light, stand-up luncheon” will be held at the Sek’emaws Health Centre following the ceremony, hosted by Sicamous Economic Development and the Sicamous Ferry Society, according to the statement.

Attendees are asked to use one of the new parking lots on Finlayson Street or Main Street off Riverside Avenue before taking the ferry shuttle across the narrows to the event.

The CSRD reminded people there is no public parking on Martin Street.

The shuttle will operate between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the event.

"The Sicamous Ferry is expected to run through September and, with community support, may continue further into the fall," reads the statement.

Donations to support the ferry service are accepted on site.

The regional district said a portion of the Mara Lake section of the rail trail is expected to be closed again in the fall or winter to undertake “further erosion repairs.”

This work is expected to begin once necessary environmental reviews are completed and low-water window permits are in place, according to the statement.

The statement said access from Sicamous to the rail trail is expected to improve once the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project is completed in 2027.