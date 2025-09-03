276398
Salmon Arm News  

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopens after scene of vehicle fire cleared

Highway 1 reopens to traffic

UPDATE: 10:13 p.m.

The scene of a vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL: 7:08 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions east of Revelstoke on Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed about two kilometres from the western boundary of Glacier National Park, about 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays.

