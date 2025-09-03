Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopens after scene of vehicle fire cleared

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle fire has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke.

UPDATE: 10:13 p.m.

The scene of a vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL: 7:08 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions east of Revelstoke on Wednesday night due to a vehicle fire.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed about two kilometres from the western boundary of Glacier National Park, about 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays.