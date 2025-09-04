Okanagan College president '100 per cent committed' to in-person learning, vibrant campus in Salmon Arm

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College president says he is '100 per cent' committed to in-person learning at Salmon Arm campus

The president of Okanagan College says despite challenges faced by falling international student enrolment he sees a bright future for the institution, and is "100 per cent committed" to in-person learning at the Salmon Arm campus.

At the Aug. 25 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Dr. Neil Fassina gave a presentation to council highlighting the importance of the local campus.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked Fassina about concerns the campus could close following news of staff layoffs.

Earlier this year, Fassina said the college was facing a deficit of $8.3 million. As such, the college was reducing expenditures in many ways, including laying off some staff.

“There is concern from some people that are worried that we're going to an online learning campus, and that could lead to closing the campus here,” Lindgren said.

“I think that that would be a huge mistake, both economically and socially, for our student population and for our businesses here in town.”

Fassina said the college embraces online learning, but is also committed to in-classroom learning.

“This is a conversation that has been occurring, frankly, for the last four and a half years,” he said.

“It is a ‘yes, and’ conversation. We are 100 per cent committed to our face-to-face learning environment. As we speak, I am literally putting in $100 million worth of face-to-face capital within this valley.”

He said the college is also looking to “meet learners where they are,” and online learning allows access to college courses for students that would otherwise be unable to attend post-secondary education.

“I'm 100 per cent committed to making sure that the Salmon Arm physical campus is vibrant,” Fassina said.

"Consider that on record. And I'm also committed to making sure that we meet the needs of our learners throughout the region, whether they live urban, rural or remote.”

Expecting 700 fewer students

Fassina said despite a changing post-secondary landscape and reduced number of international students, Okanagan College is seeing an uptick in domestic application numbers.

However, the increase of domestic applications is not increasing as fast as the decrease in international students. Fassina said the college is anticipating around 700 fewer international students this year.

In total, last year there were nearly 2,500 people taking classes in the Salmon Arm campus or programming offered out of that location, including continuing learning opportunities.

Those 2,500 people amounted to about 360 FTE or full time equivalent learners. Fassina said the school is expecting another 170 FTEs at the Salmon Arm campus this fall.

Opportunity to fill jobs

The president said he sees “immense” opportunity in the future job market in the region.

“The most recent labor market outlook predicts over a million jobs in B.C. over the next 10 years. Within the Thompson-Okanagan region, we're anticipating over 120,000 job openings," he said, adding the majority of those future jobs are expected to require college education.

“The ironic twist here is that two thirds of students enrolled in the region of the Thompson-Okanagan area are enrolled in a university, and so what we're anticipating is seeing a bit of a skills mismatch,” Fassina said.

“In order to seize that opportunity, we're placing greater emphasis within our program advisory committees, which links our local employers and businesses to our students.”

Housing not yet fully online

He said newly constructed student housing on the Salmon Arm campus is “not yet operating at full capacity,” but the college is working with community partners like Interior Health to use available space to help house people needing short term stays in the Salmon Arm area.

“Which is, in particular, very important for things like our trade students who only come to us for between six and 12 weeks,” he said.

“You can imagine what it would be like to try to rent a residence for that short of a time period.”