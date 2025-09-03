279491
Sicamous asks for public help recovering art banners cut down from street lights

The District of Sicamous says four art banners were recently cut down from street lights around town.

In a statement on Tuesday, the district said one of the four banners has been recovered, but the other three are still missing.

“These banners represent the creativity, pride and culture of our community,” reads the statement.

“The artists who created them invested time, skill and heart into their work, and we want to ensure it is treated with respect.”

Residents who may have information about the missing banners are encouraged to reach out to the District of Sicamous by calling 250-836-2477 or emailing [email protected].

