Half Grass bring combination of jazz, bluegrass to Salmon Arm with Sept. 11 concert

Photo: Artiem Shiryaev Half Grass perform at the Nexus at First Community

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is welcoming local jazz-bluegrass fusion group Half Grass at the Nexus at First to kick off the club's seventeenth fall season.

Half Grass, a quintet of local jazz musicians, features Jake Verburg, Jordan Dick and Blair Shier on guitars as well as James Clark on mandolin and Dan Smith on bass.

The performance will take place on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, and coffee, tea and treats will be available at the intermission.

To find out more about this show and others, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.