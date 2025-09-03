Salmon Arm RCMP say woman threatened to smash neighbour's vehicle over parking dispute

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP cruiser's lights.

Salmon Arm police say a dispute over parking spots escalated last month, with a woman threatening to push her way into her neighbour's house and damage her vehicle.

According to RCMP, on Aug. 8 at about 10:30 p.m., a woman called police saying her neighbour was outside her home and threatening to smash her vehicle.

“Police attended, where the complainant explained her 43-year-old female neighbour confronted her about parking on the street, pushed open the complainant’s house door and entered her residence to yell at the complainant,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The 43-year-old also further threatened to smash the complainant’s windows and damage her vehicle.”

Hodges said the neighbour admitted to doing everything reported by the complainant when police spoke to her.

“Police advised she could be arrested and charged for various criminal offences,” Hodges said.

Hodges said the woman was “uncooperative” with police. She told officers she was angry because her son was coming to visit and she believed he would not have a place to park if the complainant was parked in front of her house.

Hodges said police told the woman that anyone is free to park on a public road before advising her to go home and stop bothering her neighbour.