Salmon Arm car club event to honour recently deceased member draws more than 600 cars

Photo: Jarrod Daye - Risk Everything Photography A drone photo showing some of the cars that showed up to the event on Friday

A local car club’s memorial event to honour a member who recently died turned into the largest car show Salmon Arm had ever seen.

“It was unreal,” said Preston Johnston, organizer of the Lakeview Cruise in Salmon Arm.

“We were expecting a big turnout. We knew that the community was going to come together and do something amazing, but we had no idea it was going to be as large and as well attended as it was.”

The Lakeview Cruise In Car Club organized a special memorial event on Friday, Aug. 29, in honour of 33-year-old Quinton Watson, a well-loved member of the group who tragically died in a workplace accident.

“We have that same event every Friday night in town during the summer,” Johnston said. “We're there every Friday night and Quinton was a regular at our event, and I just got to know him through there.”

Watson was known for his bright red Toyota Supra, which was displayed in a place of honour at the event.

“Quentin had always been there for the car community,” Johnston said. “He was a proper enthusiast. He was the guy that always showed up with a smile on his face.

“He showed up, he had fun, he welcomed new members. He was just friendly and kind to everybody at our events and other events, from what I've been told as well.”

'We've got to do it big'

Johnston said while he was planning to put together an event to honour Watson, he had originally planned to keep the event small.

However, he said Watson’s family told him, “If you're going to do something, I don't care what it is, but we've got to do it big.”

Johnston also reached out to the Shuswap Cars and Coffee car club to organize a cruise from Sorrento to Salmon Arm.

He decided to add the cruise because, as he said, Watson, “loved driving [cars] more than he loved showing them.”

More than 600 show cars attended the event at the Westgate Mall last Friday, making it the largest car show in Salmon Arm’s history.

And with more than 225 cars gathered in Sorrento before the cruise, it was also the largest ever car show in Sorrento.

“It was awe inspiring to see everybody just come out and honour Quinton the way they did,” Johnston said.

“It's tough to put it into words just the energy that was there, and having the family there, and having Quinton’'s car on display."

"And just having somewhere where everyone could kind of come together and say goodbye and honour him.”

The event also featured live music from The Barn Cats, while Cahoots Kitchen provided the food.

Johnston said the car club's weekly meetup usually draws roughly 100 cars to the Westgate Mall parking lot, but with so many more in attendance at this event, they ran out of room in the parking lot.

"I had people walking up saying, 'We're parked down by Popeye's chicken, we're parked in the Rona parking lot, we're down the block,' that's how many cars came out for this," he said.

Despite the chaos of trying to park all of the cars, Johnston said he was happy so many people showed up to honour Watson's memory.

“We're just really thankful that everybody came out and showed their support the way they did,” he said. “And for the family to be there and to see that support for their son, it was amazing.

"There were laughs, there were tears, I mean, every single emotion, you could feel it in the air.”

To learn more about the Lakeview Cruse In weekly meetups, visit the group's Facebook page.