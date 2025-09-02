Salmon Arm police arrest drunk driver after vehicle found upside down in a ditch

Photo: Castanet File Photo RCMP logos on the side of a police cruiser

A drunk driver in Salmon Arm was arrested for public intoxication after flipping her car upside down into a ditch and allegedly refusing to co-operate with police.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers received a report of an intoxicated woman asking to buy cigarettes before driving away in a grey sedan at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Const. Andrew Hodges, spokesperson for Salmon Arm RCMP, said police were initially unable to locate the vehicle from the report.

“At 9:40 p.m., police were advised of a single vehicle collision involving a grey sedan upside down in a ditch on White Creek Frontage Road,” Hodges said.

“The 37-year-old female driver was refusing to get out of the vehicle, was surrounded by unopened Hey Y’all alcoholic beverages and denied being the driver to police, despite being the only occupant in the vehicle.”

He said when the woman did leave the vehicle, she received care from paramedics because she was unsteady on her feet.

According to police, the woman refused to provide a breath sample even when police told her that refusing to blow carries the same penalty as a fail reading.

The woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her sedan was impounded for 30 days.

“Police attempted to figure out where she lived or if there was anywhere she could be provided a ride to, but the woman continued to be uncooperative and was arrested for being intoxicated in public,” Hodges said.

Police transported the woman to cells and held her until the next morning.