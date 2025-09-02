Salmon Arm RCMP say they will be watching school zones as kids return to school this week

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP A school zone sign in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP say they will be monitoring local school zones for speeding as kids prepare to return to the classroom on Wednesday.

“Salmon Arm RCMP will be doing patrols and speed checks in school and playground zones throughout the city," said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

School zones are in effect from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on all school days, with a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h

Last week, Mounties offered a list of pedestrian road safety tips for pedestrians and drivers.

Pedestrians are advised to use designated crosswalks, ensure all lanes of traffic have stopped before crossing, dress to be seen and always be aware of your surroundings.

Drivers are advised to slow down, give themselves extra time to get through school zones and be aware of students walking to and from school.

Residents were also reminded it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its red light flashing. Vehicles travelling in both directions are required to stop when the bus flashes red warning lights and extends the stop signal.

Failing to stop for a school bus signal can result in a fine of $368.