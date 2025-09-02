Chase residents invited to take part in TNRD's Trunk Sale Oct. 4

Photo: Regional District of the Central Okanagan Photo of a trunk sale hosted by the RDCO

Chase residents are being invited to help reduce waste and de-clutter their homes with a trunk sale in the Curling Club parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be hosting the trunk sale, offering residents the opportunity to sell, swap or donate items.

The community-wide event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Chase Curling Club parking lot, located at 227 Wilson St.

For more information, visit the TNRD website.