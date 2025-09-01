Pickup truck stolen from Lee Creek home; found by police after it was set on fire

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP cruiser's lights.

Police say a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck was set on fire on a back road in the North Shuswap.

In a media release, Chase RCMP said they received a report about a vehicle on fire near Holding Road and Loakin Bear Creek Road on Aug. 9 at around 3:16 a.m.

“The location was outside of a designated fire protection area, and no fire departments attended,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, spokesperson for Chase RCMP.

“Police attended the scene and found local mill workers actively working to contain the fire using extinguishers.”

She identified the vehicle as a 2010 Dodge Ram and said further investigation revealed the truck had been recently stolen from a residence in Lee Creek.

Chase RCMP have not identified any suspects in the incident.