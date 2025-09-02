Salmon Arm to apply for a $7 million grant to help pay for $78 million wastewater treatment plant upgrades

Photo: Luc Rempel Frontside view of Salmon Arm city hall

The City of Salmon Arm is looking to reduce the taxpayer burden caused by an upcoming wastewater treatment plant upgrade by applying for more than $7 million in grant funding.

At the Aug. 25 Salmon Arm city council meeting Mustafa Zakreet, engineering assistant, presented a report on plans to apply for two grants managed by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

“The report before Council seeks authorization to apply for two grants under the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ strategic priorities fund 2025 and to amend the 2025 - 2029 financial plan to reflect this potential funding,” said Zakreet.

He said the city would be looking for a $7 million grant from the capital infrastructure stream of the strategic priorities fund in order to support the upcoming stage four upgrade project of the Water Pollution Control Centre.

In his report Zakreet said the stage four upgrade project is estimated to cost $78 million and noted “any grant funding secured will help reduce the burden on taxpayers.”

He also said staff have checked to ensure receiving this grant would not hinder any future grant applications.

“The second application is for the capacity building stream in the amount of $58,000 to complete the long-term financial plan,” Zakreet said.

“If successful, this grant will allow the city to advance both a major infrastructure upgrade and a critical financial planning initiative.”

In his report Zakreet said the city’s long-term financial plan was last updated in the early 2000’s and is in need of an update.

He said the additional grant funding would allow the city to procure the assistance of an outside consultant to speed up progress on the long-term financial planning project.

The final part of his recommended motion for council was to amend the 2025 - 2029 financial plan to include the long-term financial plan project and additional funding for the wastewater upgrade project.

Councillors in attendance thanked staff for their hard work preparing the applications.

“I think most local governments are rushing their applications under both streams to do this, and I'm sure it'll be over subscribed, but we need to have our applications in the hopper,” said Coun. Tim Lavery. “So thanks to staff for the work done on this and for priming the application to go forward.”

Council voted unanimously in approval of the motion to apply for both UBCM grants and amend the 2025 - 2029 financial plan.