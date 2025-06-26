Chase resident disappointed with near year-long delay for donated playground installation

Photo: Village of Chase A Chase resident has questioned why new playground equipment donated to the village has yet to be installed after nearly a year

A Chase resident is taking the Village of Chase to task for nearly a year of delays in the installation of new playground equipment donated by the local Rotary Club chapter.

At the June 24 Village of Chase council meeting, Nakia Hill spoke up during the public input section of the meeting, noting she runs a summer recreation program.

“I wanted to talk about the rotary playground that has yet to be installed at Centennial Park that was purchased nearly a year ago," Hill said.

Hill said she has sent multiple emails to the mayor, council members and village staff starting in August 2024, and has yet to get a response.

She said the Rotary Club met with the village in 2023 to ensure the village would be able to pay for the installation of the playground provided the club raised money for the purchase of the new equipment.

Hill said the club bought playground equipment from a company that said its workers could install it for $4,500.

“I was told in person recently that public works is looking into securing a contractor but have had no further updates,” Hill said.

“The existing structure down at Centennial is very small, in disrepair. It’s wooden, there’s splinters, and it’s quite frankly just an accident waiting to happen.”

Hill added school will be out in a few days, and the village’s summer recreation program will start in a few weeks.

“Getting this playground installed needs to be a priority,” she added. “It's very disheartening for the rotary to still not have this very special and noteworthy project completed.”

The mayor thanked her for her comment.

During the public input periods, neither the mayor, councillors or staff are allowed to respond to public comments that are submitted.