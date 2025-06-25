Salmon Arm's Rogers Rink to host annual Canada Day Celebration next week

Photo: Google Guide/ Rogers Rink Rogers Rink will host a fun Canada Day Celebration courtesy of the Salmon Arm Recreation Society

The Salmon Arm Recreation Society is bringing Canada Day celebrations back to the city with a wide range of family activities, including a ball hockey tournament, taking place at Rogers Rink on July 1.

The free activities will include bouncy castles, laser tag, face painting, games and birthday cake.

The second annual Canada Day 3-on-3 ball hockey tournament is returning this year. There will be children's divisions based on the school grades as of September 2025, as well as an 18+ division for adults.

Registration costs $100 per team for children’s teams, and $150 for adult teams.

Registration closes on Thursday. Anyone interested in participating should register their team through the Salmon Arm Recreation online registration portal under special events.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department, RCMP K9 Unit and BC Paramedics will all have booths at the holiday celebration, along with a full artisan and farmer's market.

The Rogers Rink concession will be open, and S'Wichcraft and Lemon Heaven food trucks will also be parked on site.

The Turtle Valley Band will be giving a live performance and there will be a vintage vehicle show and shine starting at 1 p.m.

For full event details or to register a team for the ball hockey tournament, visit the Salmon Arm Recreation website.