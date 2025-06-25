Salmon Arm moves to stage 2 water restrictions in anticipation of warmer weather ahead

Photo: Pixabay.com The City of Salmon Arm has instituted stage two water restrictions in anticipation of warmer weather ahead

Stage 2 water restrictions have come into effect in Salmon Arm following forecasts of higher temperatures and lower amounts of rainfall ahead.

The city announced the switch in a social media post on Tuesday.

The switch to the next level of water restrictions came into effect on Wednesday. Residents and businesses are being asked to adhere to the new restrictions.

Watering is allowed on designated days based on address numbers for a maximum of two hours per day, and no irrigation is allowed between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Automatic systems should be set for a time between midnight and 7 a.m. to reduce peak water demands, and a self-closing nozzle must be used for hand watering. Open hoses and pipes are not permitted.

The stage 2 restrictions also include some exceptions for food-producing and landscaping plants, trees and shrubs.

Non-compliance with these restrictions could result in fines ranging from $50 to $500 depending on the current water restriction stage.

For detailed information on Salmon Arm’s water restrictions and applicable fines, visit the city’s water restrictions webpage.