Chase RCMP looking for witnesses after driver in alleged hit and run fled from police

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Chase RCMP are looking for additional witnesses after the driver of a minivan hit a pedestrian and fled from police

Chase RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after an alleged hit and run on June 7. Police said the suspect in the incident returned to the scene before fleeing from police.

On June 7, a little before 7 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report about a possible hit and run.

When police arrived, Chase Fire Department were already on scene providing first aid to the victim who was conscious and breathing.

“Witnesses reported that two men had been drinking at the beach and later accepted a ride from an unknown woman driving a red minivan,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

“The woman, described as being in her 40s with short hair, transported the men and their bicycles to a location on Haldane Street in Chase.”

The woman allegedly struck one of the men with the vehicle while they were unloading the bicycles.

While still at the scene, police saw a red minivan with visible damage drive past and stop at a train crossing.

Police approached the vehicle and instructed the driver to pull over. However, when the train passed, the driver fled the area, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

“Due to public safety concerns, no pursuit was initiated,” Van Wilgenburg said.

Concerned community members later located the red minivan abandoned by the driver, and police located the female suspect and arrested her.

Van Wilgenburg said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Chase RCMP are asking any additional witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to it to call the detachment at 250-679-3221. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the BC Crime Stoppers website.