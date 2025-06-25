CSRD directors raise concerns about Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail finances

Photo: Splatsin Development Corporation Crews working on a Mara Lake section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Directors at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have raised concerns about how taxpayer money is being spent on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

At a June 19 meeting, board chair Natalya Melnychuk told the board she had recently met with representatives from Sicamous about the rail trail. She said she would have more to say on the matter at the board's July meeting about “issues pertaining to rail trail opening,” including some information that will be shared once it is released from in camera.

Director Marty Gibbons, who represents Electoral Area C, said he has concerns about the finances of the rail trail.

“We don't have a trail, and we've been paying for five years,” he said. “I really am interested to know, where are the taxpayer dollars going?

“This rail trail has been sold to us as being funded completely by grants, not taxpayers in our area. And yet we're all paying every month.”

Gibbons requested a presentation about the finances of the rail trail, including information about how much is being put into reserves and the administrative costs for the trail.

Melnychuk thanked him for raising his concerns, noting the District of Sicamous has brought forward similar sentiments.

She told the board she has requested a meeting of the governance advisory committee “as early as possible,” which will likely be held sometime in the late summer.

“I'm glad that the conversation on the financials and where the money is going is highlighted,” said Director Colleen Anderson, Mayor of Sicamous.

She added even though the trail is not yet open to the public, it is still being used.

“There needs to be some signage put up, and there needs to be some No Trespassing signs put up,” she said. “People are cutting across people's property, and so all of that stuff needs to happen sooner than later. ...There should be some funding in there somewhere for that to start happening now.”

Anderson added she has been getting complaints and notes from concerned residents and would like to see action taken as soon as possible.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is governed by a governance advisory committee made up of representatives of each of the ownership partners in the rail trail, including the CSRD, Regional District of the North Okanagan and Splatsin First Nation.