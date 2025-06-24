263148
Salmon Arm News  

Mounties say suspect identified in possible arson at Memorial Park in Chase

Arson investigation ongoing

Mounties say they have identified a suspect in a possible arson incident when a fire started in a dead stump at the Memorial Park in Chase.

On June 7 at about 8:40 p.m., Chase RCMP was called about a suspected arson in the park.

“Fire crews responded and reported that the fire originated in a dead stump and spread to nearby trees,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

The fire was quickly extinguished without any damage to structures or property, and police interviewed potential witnesses.

Van Wilgenburg said a suspect has been identified, although police have not made their identity public while the investigation is ongoing.

Police are still looking additional witnesses who may have information related to the incident.

While investigating this incident, police also discovered damage to the men’s public washroom in the park.

“A mirror had been broken, and both the toilet paper and soap dispensers had been torn off the wall and smashed,” Van Wilgenburg said. “This act of mischief is believed to have occurred around the same time as the fire.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment by calling 250-679-3221. People can submit an anonymous tip through the BC Crime Stoppers website.

