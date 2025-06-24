Missing kayaker on Adams River safely rescued thanks to good training, emergency preparedness: RCMP

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Chase RCMP helped rescue a missing kayaker who was swept down the Adams River after his kayak tipped over

Chase Mounties say proper training and emergency preparedness helped ensure a happy ending after a kayaker fell out of his boat and was swept away from his travelling companions in the Adams River.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on May 22, Chase RCMP were called to the Adams River in Lee Creek to assist in the search for a missing kayaker.

“Police were advised that three young adults had been kayaking when one of the kayaks overturned,” said Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg.

“The individual became separated from his boat and companions and was swept downstream.”

When police arrived at the scene, they called search and rescue for assistance.

“While waiting for their arrival, officers hiked downstream and located the missing kayaker on the opposite side of the river,” Van Wilgenburg said.

However, difficult terrain, including a creek crossing prevented the stranded kayaker from hiking out on his own.

Police informed his friends of the kayakers location and they were able to approach the location from Squilax-Anglemont Road with the necessary equipment to help with the extraction.

“All three kayakers were highly trained and experienced, and had come well-prepared with the appropriate safety gear and an emergency plan,” Van Wilgenburg said.

She credited their preparedness for contributing to the positive outcome of the operation.

The kayaker was later assessed by BC Emergency Health Services and cleared at the scene with no injuries.