City council approves half of the amount requested for grandstand restoration at Salmon Arm fairgrounds

After some back and forth discussion, council agreed to provide half the funds requested for ongoing restoration efforts of the grandstands at the Salmon Arm fair grounds.

At a June 23 meeting, council said the city would give $3,750 to the Shuswap Agricultural Association to assist with restoration efforts.

Scott Syme, engineer and board member of the Shuswap Agricultural Association, had sent a letter to the Salmon Arm city council requesting $7,500 to help with ongoing efforts to restore the grandstands.

In his letter, Syme said volunteers from the SAA have been working with local construction companies and a team from the annual demolition derby to address significant structural issues in the grandstand.

“To date we’ve received approximately $15,000 in financial donations, $15,000 in in-kind materials and over $40,000 of donated labour,” Syme said.

He went on to request $7,500 from the city in order to support the installation of a new frost-protected foundation along the west side of the structure.

“Your support would be a powerful endorsement of the community’s efforts and a vital investment in the future of this much loved facility,” he added.

Councillors in attendance were largely in support of the request.

“I've been walking the dog every night at the fairgrounds for a couple months now, and have watched the progress on the grandstands,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “The work that the community and this new board have done has been phenomenal.”

Mayor Alan Harrison also spoke up to recognize the work, but he also reminded councillors the city previously told the new board of the SAA when they took on the lease to the fairgrounds that it would not provide any additional funding.

However, he proposed a compromise in recognition of some of the work already done by the new board of the SAA.

“My suggestion would be that we fund half of the ask from council initiatives, $3,750,” Harrison said.

He also included a suggestion that the SAA apply to the Shuswap Community Foundation for additional funding for the project.

Council provides $60,000 to the Shuswap Community Foundation to be distributed to non-profit organizations in the city.

The mayor called this compromise “an olive branch” to show their appreciation and support for the work done as well as recognizing the importance of following the normal process.

Coun. Debbie Cannon spoke against the motion to provide $3,750 to the SAA out of concerns it sent a mixed message given council's previous statement it would provide no additional funding.

“I think the process of writing a letter to ask for money from council if we decide to do it through council initiatives is really going back on how it was laid out in the meetings when that new board took over,” she said.

She also said the city bought back the Memorial Arena from the Agricultural Association which also was not well maintained and is now due for demolition.

“I think it's really a mixed message, because when this changing of the flag happened, I felt that ,mayor and council were very united in how we needed to look after a lease that was never looked after,” she added.

Other councillors felt differently.

“I understand what Coun. Cannon is saying, but in my mind, it's a new board trying to make a huge difference in a tough spot because of the lack of maintenance over many years,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “And I think the work that has been done should be acknowledged, which we are, and I think that we can do this without setting a precedent and making it very clear we're only providing half of the request, and it's a one time thing.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said the city needs to recognize the community support behind the grandstand restoration.

“I think that the new board has done an amazing job of garnering support throughout the community and the city, has a responsibility to reflect that back,” she said.

Council voted unanimously in support of the motion to provide the SAA half of the funds they requested with the money to come from the council initiatives fund and to encourage them to seek grant funding from the Shuswap Community Foundation for the remainder of the funds requested.