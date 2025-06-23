Salmon Arm art gallery launching Canada Day exhibition featuring landscape paintings from across the country

Photo: Maureen Howard - Sunnybrae Studios Atelier Gallery in Salmon Arm is launching a new Canadian landscape exhibition titled Pan Canadian The True North Strong and Scenic

Celebrate Canada Day with a new exhibit celebrating the natural beauty of Canada at Atelier Gallery in downtown Salmon Arm.

Whether the scenes are from the west coast, east coast, rural or urban. the exhibit Pan Canadian - The True North Strong and Scenic, features dozens of never-before-seen works from veteran painter Marc Brzustowski.

Brzustowski has spent more than 25 years sitting outside and painting beautiful landscapes of all kinds from across Canada.

With landscapes from Cape Breton, N.S., to Port Hardy, B.C., this series of oil paintings spans the breadth of the country, from some of the biggest cities to the smallest communities.

July 1 will be the opening day of the exhibit, with Brzustowski on hand offering free five-minute portraits from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pan Canadian - The True North Strong and Scenic will run until July 26 at Atelier Gallery located at 321 Hudson Ave. NE in downtown Salmon Arm.