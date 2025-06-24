CSRD brings dog control services in-house after Commissionaires BC discontinues contract

Photo: Luc Rempel The CSRD has announced they will be bringing dog control services in-house

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced it will be moving dog control operations in-house for electoral areas C, D, F and G.

According to a statement released Monday, all aggressive and dangerous dog control provisions in existing CSRD bylaws will be handled by the district's bylaw enforcement officers.

As part of this decision, a dog control bylaw revision is expected to take place this fall.

Areas affected by this change include North Shuswap, South Shuswap and rural Salmon Arm, including Silver Creek, Ranchero and Falkland.

The CSRD’s dog control services used to be contracted out to the Commissionaires BC, but in December 2024, the board decided to move the Commissionaires to a month-to-month contract.

In May 2025, the Commissionaires BC decided to discontinue the contract, which prompted the board to make this change going forward.

“The board believes this is the most cost-effective way to manage the short timeline and limited program resources, while ensuring the focus of the dog control program remains on protecting public safety,” said Tracey Hughes, communications coordinator.

With this new in-house system, dog control services in electoral areas C, D and G will no longer be accepting complaints about dogs running at large, stray or abandoned dogs, or barking dogs.

Instead, bylaw enforcement will focus exclusively on enforcing aggressive and dangerous dog control bylaws.

Residents in areas without dog control services are instructed to lodge any complaints about aggressive or dangerous dogs with the RCMP. Any complaints about neglect or abuse of animals can be directed to the BC SPCA.