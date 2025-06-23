New free ferry service between downtown Sicamous, Shuswap rail trail launches next month

Photo: Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail A new free ferry service will launch next month to take pedestrians from Sicamous to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

A newly-launched ferry service will set sail in July and offer free pedestrian ferry service for anyone looking to travel between downtown Sicamous and the start of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

The District of Sicamous put out a statement Monday afternoon announcing the establishment of the new Sicamous Ferry Society. The first public voyage of the ferry is slated for July 2.

“We built this ferry with a vision to create yet another unique and memorable experience for anyone who explores our region,” said Mike Miltimore, chair of the Sicamous Ferry Society. “It’s Sicamous craftsmanship with a purpose.”

The ferry will operate on a continuous loop, taking passengers from the public boat launch at the west end of Finlayson Street to the Sicamous Beach Park and the rail trail.

The service is expected to run daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with space for up to 12 passengers on board.

The ferry will run seasonally during the summer months until mid-September.

“We’re stronger together, and excited for this made-in-Sicamous ferry pilot project,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“Sicamous will have a unique, fun, safe and reliable access to the Sicamous Beach Park and the rail trail, and we thank all those who made this possible for our community and visitors to enjoy.”

The District of Sicamous noted the ferry service will provide access to the rail trail while construction continues on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project and pier construction temporarily closes the sidewalk to Sicamous Beach Park.

An inaugural run of the ferry is expected to take place in late June as part of a testing process before public service starts next week.