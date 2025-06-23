265630
Salmon Arm News  

'No evidence' to suggest woman was drugged without her knowledge, Chase Mounties say

No drugging at Magna Bay

Chase Mounties investigating a public disturbance in Magna Bay said there was "no evidence” to suggest a woman was drugged without her knowledge, as a caller had initially reported.

On June 11, Chase RCMP received a report about a disturbance at a boat launch in Magna Bay.

“The caller expressed concern that a female youth may have been drugged by an older male transient,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

“Passersby stopped to assist the female, while the male was reported to be yelling and acting aggressively.”

Upon arriving at the scene, police arrested the man for public intoxication.

When officers spoke to the woman, they learned she was not a minor and actually in her 30s.

The woman told police she had met the man at a local store and offered him a ride. The two allegedly used drugs together before she started to feel ill.

“There was no evidence to suggest she had been drugged without her knowledge,” Van Wilgenburg said.

