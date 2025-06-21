Sicamous council pushes for provincial intervention after arena management talks with CSRD end in stalemate

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous council will push the issue to the provincial level after a service review of the management of the Sicamous Arena failed to garner results

Sicamous council says it will go to the province once again to push for a new service agreement for the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre after a service review with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District ended in an impasse.

Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer, submitted a report on the service review during the June 11 council meeting. He told council the review started last year over the course of two meetings and continued into this year.

The two parties in the service agreement were the District of Sicamous and CSRD Area E, represented by Director Rhona Martin.

“The result is that [there] was no agreement as to how to move forward, so the process ended,” Strachan said.

He added even though there was no concrete resolution, some progress was still made. The CSRD has hired a new manager to work out of the arena, and the district will work with him to identify which service improvements the district wants.

Strachan said there have already been some changes made at the arena, including the return of trophy cases to the entry area.

“There's a number of different components that are taking place already, so we're optimistic," he said.

Strachan said the district did not get the result they were looking for, “which was to see more comprehensive administration of the facility by the district.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she'd like to see the district continue pressing the province to "severl the ties."

“That process is going to probably be a year, year and a half to come to fruition, we have a new manager that we work with," Anderson said.

“There's still an opportunity to not go as far as provincial. ...If it's not working out, maybe Director Martin looks at it and reconsiders her decision.”

Other councillors agreed with the mayor that they need to work to create a new agreement.

“At the very least, it needs to be updated," Coun. Ian Baillie said. "It's a 40-year-old agreement already, and I still have concerns over the funding split.”

Baillie said he is still concerned the district is in an agreement where they “have no say” over the arena.

Coun. Siobhan Rich stressed “there were two people at the table.”

“Area Director Rhona Martin chose not to sit at the table and talk about this,” she said.

“This affects our community, and I think it absolutely needs to go to the province.”

The council passed a resolution to have staff write a letter to the province requesting an adjudicator be appointed to the service review as well as having staff continue to work with the CSRD on the management and improvement of the arena.

Late last year, disagreements over the management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre led Anderson to officially request a statutory service review from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

At a Dec. 13, 2024, CSRD board meeting, Anderson brought forward a motion to let the District of Sicamous negotiate taking responsibility for management and administration of the recreation centre with CSRD staff.

Anderson said she was acting on direction from the District of Sicamous council, who have long been dissatisfied with management of the CSRD recreation centre. However the motion failed to find a seconder, and never made it to the floor.